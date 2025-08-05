'Only a mental thing': Sunil Gavaskar on 'workload management' debate 

Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the ongoing debate on 'workload management' in cricket. The former Indian cricketer's comments came after pacer Mohammed Siraj 's stellar performance in the final Test against England at The Oval. Despite being one of the most 'overworked' players, Siraj delivered a match-winning performance, taking a fifer in the fourth innings to help India win the match, resulting in the series being drawn 2-2.

Work ethic Siraj debunked this business of workload: Gavaskar Gavaskar praised Siraj for his unwavering commitment to the game. He said, "I think Siraj bowled his heart out, and he debunked forever this business of workload." The former cricketer also expressed hope that terms like 'workload' would soon be removed from Indian cricket's vocabulary. "I've been saying that for a long time," he added.

Mental resilience It's only a mental thing, says Gavaskar Gavaskar stressed on the mental aspect of 'workload' rather than its physical implications. He said, "This workload is only a mental thing, not so much a physical thing." He also pointed out the importance of both batting and bowling in winning matches. His comments were aimed at former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who had said Jasprit Bumrah would play only three Tests against England due to 'workload management.'

Sacrifice Cricketers should give their best for the country, says Gavaskar Gavaskar drew a parallel between cricketers and army personnel, saying both should give their best for the country without worrying about minor injuries. He said, "If you are going to succumb to people who are talking about workload, then you are never going to have your best players on the field." The former cricketer also cited Rishabh Pant's example of batting with a fracture as an ideal attitude expected from players.