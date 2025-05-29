IPL 2025 Eliminator, GT vs MI: Key player battles
What's the story
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium on May 30.
While the team that wins this match will make it to the second qualifier, the losing team will be eliminated.
The impending clash offers quite a few riveting player match-ups. Here are a few of them.
#1
Shubman Gill and Deepak Chahar
Shubman Gill and Deepak Chahar are bound to clash as both players open the proceedings in their respective departments.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the MI pacer has dominated the past battles between the two. He has dismissed Gill four times across 12 T20 meetings.
Meanwhile, the GT skipper has scored 101 runs off 72 balls in this battle (SR: 140.27).
#2
Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan
Suryakumar Yadav has been in sublime form. He has scored 640 runs in 14 innings at 71.11.
His match-up against Rashid Khan will one to watch out for. Although the leg-spinner has endured a rough patch, one can't undermine him.
Notably, SKY has smashed Rashid for 117 runs off 77 balls at a fine strike rate of 151.94. The latter hasn't dismissed Suryakumar.
#3
Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Siraj
The Powerplay of MI innings could see a face-off between Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj.
The former has enjoyed the past IPL meetings between the two, smashing 86 runs against the bowler at a strike rate of 140.98.
However, Siraj trapped the former MI skipper when the two players met earlier in the season.
The overall tally includes 30 dot balls.