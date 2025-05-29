French Open: Jessica Pegula downs Ann Li, reaches third round
What's the story
American star Jessica Pegula reached the 2025 French Open third round after beating Ann Li.
The third seed claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory in the women's singles second round.
Pegula has reached this stage at Roland Garros for the fourth successive edition she has featured in.
The 31-year-old is vying for her maiden Grand Slam title.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Pegula won a total of 84 points and 24 winners throughout the match. She served one ace compared to Li's four.
The former had a win percentage of 74 and 57 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 36 of her 87 receiving points.
Pegula (23) recorded fewer unforced errors than Li (33). The latter registered the match's only double-fault.
Information
Pegula into third round
As mentioned, Pegula reached the French Open third round for the fourth successive edition she has featured in. She played the 2022 quarter-final, having lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. Pegula is now 10-5 at the French Open.
Form
Pegula gets to 30 wins in 2025
As per Opta, Pegula has become the second player to win 30+ WTA main draw matches, after Aryna Sabalenka.
Earlier this year, she won the Charleston Open after beating Sofia Kenin in the final. Before that, she lost to Sabalenka in the Miami Open final.
Pegula now has a win-loss record of 30-10 in the season.