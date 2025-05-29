What's the story

American star Jessica Pegula reached the 2025 French Open third round after beating Ann Li.

The third seed claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory in the women's singles second round.

Pegula has reached this stage at Roland Garros for the fourth successive edition she has featured in.

The 31-year-old is vying for her maiden Grand Slam title.

Here are the key stats.