Sumit Nagal lost in three sets (Image source: X/@sportwalkmedia)

2024 Paris Olympics, tennis: India's Sumit Nagal goes down fighting

By Rajdeep Saha 06:25 pm Jul 28, 202406:25 pm

What's the story Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal went down fighting against France's Corentin Moutet in the men's singles first round at 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday. Nagal went down 2-6 in the first set against the world number 68. However, Nagal showed resistance thereafter and forced a decider, clinching the second set 6-2. Nagal and Moutet went close (3rd set) before the latter won 7-5.

Details

Here are the match stats

In terms of the match stats, Moutet doled out three aces compared to Nagal's one. However, the Frenchman committed five double faults to Nagal's none. Moutet converted 4/9 break points and claimed 24 winners. Both players made a lot of unforced errors. Moutet clocked 49 unforced errors with Nagal making 36. Moutet clocked 34 service winners.

AO

Nagal created history at 2024 Australian Open

Earlier this year, Nagal stunned 31st seed Alexander Bublik in straight sets at the Australian Open to become the second Indian tennis player to defeat a seeded player in the singles main draw of a Grand Slam event. Ramesh Krishnan was the first to do so after overcoming then World No. 1 and defending champion Mats Wilander at the 1989 Australian Open.

Information

Sumit grabbed eyeballs in Tokyo

It is worth noting that Sumit became the first Indian to win a singles Olympic match in over 25 years at the 2020 Tokyo Games. He defeated Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the opening round before losing to Russian ace Daniil Medvedev.