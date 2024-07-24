In short Simplifying... In short Comedians Lee and Blake were banned from the Olympic Village due to a security breach in 2012, where they posed as athletes and mingled with the Australian team.

Their deception was discovered, leading to revoked visitor passes and a lifetime ban from the IOC.

Comedians revealed why they are banned for life from entering Olympic Village

What's the story Australian comedian duo Andy Lee and Hamish Blake have been "permanently banned" from entering the Olympic Village! This revelation was made by Lee during an interview with Triple M's The Rush Hour With Leisel Jones, Liam & Dobbo. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) imposed the ban following an incident at the 2012 London Olympics. The comedians were initially invited to address Australian Olympians before the games began but were denied entry. Here's what happened.

Entry incident

Unauthorized entry led to comedians' Olympic ban

The comedians' ban stemmed from a clerical error on their application forms, where Lee's birth date was mistakenly entered as the "day's date" in 2012, resulting in his denial of entry into the village. However, Lee revealed that an unnamed member of the Australian team provided him with an outfit that allowed him to pose as a high jumper and gain unauthorized access. "Suddenly...we snuck in, which was obviously a huge breach of security," he admitted.

Aftermath

Comedians' deception uncovered repercussions that follow

After delivering their speech and mingling with Australian athletes for about 90 minutes, the Olympic security team discovered the comedians' deception. Lee and Blake were separated and interrogated. The head of security, an Australian, recognized them and was more understanding after hearing their explanation. However, some visitor passes for the Australian Olympic team were rescinded due to their actions. "That's why I wasn't really proud of what happened," Lee confessed. "I hate the fact that some people missed out."

Ban confirmation

IOC informed comedians of the permanent Olympic Village ban

Following the incident, the IOC informed Lee and Blake that they were no longer welcome in the Olympic Village. "We had to agree to be banned for life," said Lee. In response to this revelation, Triple M's Liam Flanagan suggested starting a campaign to lift their ban in time for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics. Lee humorously responded with the possibility of another sneaky entry attempt.