India made history at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, bagging its highest ever medal tally of seven.

Highlights include Neeraj Chopra's gold in javelin throw, marking India's first athletics medal post-independence and PV Sindhu becoming the first Indian to secure two Olympic badminton medals.

The men's hockey team also ended a 41-year medal drought, securing bronze.

Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold medal in Tokyo (Image source: X/@Paris2024)

Olympics: India recorded its best-ever medal haul at Tokyo Games

By Parth Dhall 04:12 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story The 2020 Tokyo Olympics witnessed quite a few historic achievements for Team India. The Indian contingent brought home seven medals, its best-ever haul at an Olympics. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra entered the record books after securing a historic medal, while the men's hockey team ended its wait of an Olympic medal. Here's how India fared at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A record seven medals at Tokyo Games

In 2021 (branded as 2020 Tokyo Olympics), India registered its best medal haul in a single Olympics edition (7). India's medalists: Mirabai Chanu (silver in weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze in boxing), PV Sindhu (bronze in badminton), Indian men's hockey team (bronze), Ravi Dahiya (silver in wrestling), Bajrang Punia (bronze in wrestling), and Neeraj Chopra (gold in javelin throw).

Second Indian to clinch an individual gold medal at Olympics

In 2021, Neeraj became only the second Indian to clinch an individual gold medal at the Olympics after former shooter Abhinav Bindra. A throw of 87.58m in his second attempt helped Indian enter the record books. Chopra's was seventh and final medal for India at the Tokyo Games. Notably, Chopra also gave India its first medal in athletics after independence (1947).

Second Olympic medal for Sindhu

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched the bronze medal after beating China's He Bingjiao in the women's singles clash. With a historic win, Sindhu has become the first Indian to secure two Olympic medals in badminton. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sindhu became the first Indian to bag sliver in the sport. She finished as the runner-up after losing to Carolina Marin in the final.

Indian men's hockey team ended 41-year medal drought

At the Tokyo Games, the Indian men's hockey team broke its 41-year Olympic medal drought with a bronze. The Indian side defeated Germany 5-4 in an emphatic clash. Before this, India last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980. India sealed its first semis berth in 49 years after beating Great Britain. India eventually won its 12th medal in hockey at Olympics.

Other Indians who scripted history

Lovlina Borgohain became the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a medal at the Olympics. Ravi Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to win an Olympic silver. Mirabai Chanu secured India's first silver medal in women's weightlifting (49 kg). Although Aditi Ashok finished fourth in women's golf, she brought Indian golf to the global map.