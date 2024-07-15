In short Simplifying... In short BTS's Jin recently made history as a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics, a role he credits to the support of his fans, the ARMY.

BTS's Jin makes history as Paris Olympics torchbearer, shares message

By Tanvi Gupta 12:35 pm Jul 15, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Jin, a globally recognized member of the South Korean boy band BTS, recently served as a torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. The event occurred on Sunday (July 14), French Bastille Day, with Jin carrying the Olympic torch from Avenue Rivoli to Place Carrousel in Paris. He then handed off the torch to former French national freestyle skiing athlete Sandra Laoura at the Pyramid of the Louvre.

Gratitude expressed

Jin shared a heartfelt message after torch-bearing

Following his role as a torchbearer, Jin conveyed a heartfelt message via his agency BIGHIT MUSIC. He expressed, "It is an honor to be able to participate in such a meaningful moment. Thanks to ARMY (BTS's fandom), I was able to fulfill the wonderful role of torchbearer." He added, "I was so nervous that I didn't know how time had passed, but I was able to finish it to the best of my ability thanks to the great support."

Athlete encouragement

He showed support for Korean athletes and upcoming Paralympic Games

Further in his statement, Jin expressed his support for the Korean national team athletes participating in the Olympics, stating, "I hope that all the Korean national team athletes who participate in the Olympics will achieve great results in exchange for their efforts, and I will support them with all my heart." He also encouraged interest in the upcoming 17th Paris Paralympic Games scheduled for August.

The ever-enthusiastic Jin making his way! Watch video

Torch relay journey

Jin was confirmed as one of the 11,000 torchbearers

The torch relay for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games began last April in Olympia, Greece. It will travel through 64 regions, including urban and coastal areas of France, until the opening ceremony on July 27. The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee selected Jin to represent South Korea as an inaugural torchbearer for the Louvre section of the relay. To note, the torchbearers included notable athletes, Holocaust survivors, relatives of Nice terror attack victims, astronauts, and sanitation workers.

Ongoing endeavors

Jin continues solo projects post-military discharge

In addition to his participation in the historic event, Jin has been actively engaged in solo music projects since his discharge from military service on June 12. He is set to appear on MBC's reality show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island. In related news, BTS bandmate J-hope is set to be discharged in October this year, with other members, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, and Jimin expected to be discharged by June 2025. The group plans to reconvene in 2025.