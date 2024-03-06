Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 10:52 am Mar 06, 202410:52 am

What's the story BTS ARMY, it's time to assemble! BTS's Suga announced the Agust D TOUR D-DAY: THE MOVIE, capturing his tour's final concert, for a worldwide theatrical release on April 10 and 13. The film features special appearances by BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and RM. Fans can secure tickets starting March 12, with the movie set to screen in theaters and IMAX globally.

The anticipation for the movie is at a peak among fans. The official website is set to reveal the list of theaters. This release follows Suga's previous solo documentary titled SUGA: Road to D-Day aired on Disney+ Hotstar and Weverse, further expanding his artistic presence beyond live performances. Currently, Suga is serving in the public sector as he could not be a part of the mandatory military service due to a shoulder injury.

