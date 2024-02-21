'Bite Me' becomes fastest ENHYPEN MV to surpass 100M views
ENHYPEN fans, assemble! The boy band's music video for Bite Me has crossed a whopping 100 million views on YouTube. This milestone was reached at around 4:00am KST on Wednesday, just eight months, 29 days, and 10 hours after its release on May 22 at 6:00pm KST. This makes Bite Me the fastest music video of ENHYPEN to achieve this incredible feat.
Third music video to achieve this feat
Joining the ranks of Drunk-Dazed and FEVER, Bite Me has now become ENHYPEN's third music video to surpass the 100M views mark. This accomplishment showcases the group's skyrocketing popularity and success in the K-pop scene. The band is currently gearing up for its world tour titled Fate Plus.