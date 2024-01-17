AP Dhillon to join headliner Doja Cat at Coachella 2024

By Tanvi Gupta 01:37 pm Jan 17, 202401:37 pm

Music sensation AP Dhillon is set to take the stage at North America's biggest music festival, Coachella, this year! Unveiling the lineup on Wednesday, the festival disclosed that the singer-rapper will perform on April 14 and April 21. Renowned for hits like Brown Munde and Excuses, Dhillon follows in the footsteps of Diljit Dosanjh, who scripted history at the festival last year. Here's the festival's lineup.

Held annually in April at Indio, California, the Coachella festival is renowned as one of the world's most profitable music events. The upcoming 23rd installment is scheduled for two weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Last year's featured headliners were BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean, with notable debuts from Dosanjh and Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi.

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, Doja Cat will headline this year

Lana Del Rey, American rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat are set to headline Coachella 2024. All three headliners have graced the festival before, with Del Rey last performing in 2014 and initially booked for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, Cat's last Coachella performance was in 2022. Tyler—a fixture since his 2011 debut with Odd Future—played solo sets in 2015 and 2018.

Rock band No Doubt's mysterious headlining slot

Interestingly, American rock band No Doubt's name appears at the bottom of the festival poster, giving them headliner status but without a specific date. This marks the third year in a row with such an enigmatic fourth headlining slot, previously held by big names like Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia. The meaning behind this placement remains a mystery and has left fans puzzled.

Dua Lipa and Shakira were contenders for headlining spots

Earlier, media reports claimed that Dua Lipa and Shakira were also considered for headlining spots, as both have new albums dropping in 2024. However, the Dance The Night crooner reportedly withdrew due to certain scheduling conflicts, while organizers decided against Shakira.

Global acts and Latin artists in lineup

The Coachella 2024 lineup features an impressive array of artists such as Blur, Ice Spice, Deftones, Bebe Rexha, Bleachers, Grimes, Jhené Aiko, and Reneé Rapp. The festival will also feature international and Latin artists such as K-pop sensations Ateez, J Balvin, Peso Pluma, and Bizarrap. In recent years, Mexican performers like Grupo Firme, Becky G, and Los Tucanes de Tijuana have graced the main stage. Last year, Bad Bunny made history as the first Spanish-language artist to headline the event.

