By Aikantik Bag 01:05 pm Jan 17, 202401:05 pm

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' releases on March 29

Vidya Balan is one of the most adept actors in Bollywood, and she is known for her experimental choices in films. In her new venture, Balan will star in a romantic drama titled Do Aur Do Pyaar. The makers took to social media and unveiled the motion poster for the same. They also revealed that the heartwarming drama will release on March 29.

Cast and crew of the film

While sharing the poster, Applause Entertainment stated, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar releasing in cinemas on 29th March, 2024!" The movie will also star Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and the Never Have I Ever fame Sendhil Ramamurthy. The movie is being helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and is based on the film The Lovers.

