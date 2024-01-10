Kalki Kanmani's birthday special: Celebrating actor's rule-breaking roles in Bollywood

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Kalki Kanmani's birthday special: Celebrating actor's rule-breaking roles in Bollywood

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Jan 10, 202404:10 am

Happy birthday, Kalki Kanmani!

Born in Pondicherry to French parents, Kalki Kanmani has gone through a long journey of gaining acceptance from audiences regarding her "Indianness." It is undeniable that she is best known for her performances in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), but her filmography contains several unconventional roles worth noting. On her 40th birthday, we look at her distinctive roles.

2/5

'Margarita With a Straw' (2014)

In Margarita With a Straw, Kanmani takes on the role of Laila—a queer woman with cerebral palsy, navigating her journey of self-discovery. Director Shonali Bose adeptly crafts Laila's narrative with responsibility and thought-provoking ease. Kanmani's performance is compelling, steering clear of the over-the-top, and she earned recognition for her portrayal, including the Best Actress Award at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

3/5

'Shaitan' (2011)

In Bejoy Nambiar's Shaitan, Kanmani delivers a compelling portrayal of a mentally disturbed girl, Amrita. Moving to Mumbai, her life takes a tumultuous turn as she succumbs to alcohol and drugs in the company of her new friend. Amrita engages in a staged kidnapping for quick money, leading the group into significant trouble. Kanmani leaves audiences in awe with her masterful performance.

4/5

'That Girl in Yellow Boots' (2010)

A young Kanmani not only starred in but also co-wrote That Girl in Yellow Boots—directed by Anurag Kashyap. The storyline follows Ruth (Kanmani), a determined English girl in pursuit of her Indian father. The camera navigates the bustling streets of Mumbai, capturing Ruth's interactions with her boyfriend and her job at a local massage parlor. Her facial expressions convey depth beyond the scripted lines.

5/5

'Dev.D' (2009)

Set in modern India—Dev.D was directed by Kashyap and co-written by Vikramaditya Motwane. Co-starring alongside Abhay Deol, Kanmani portrays Chanda—a Delhi teenager ousted from the esteemed society after becoming the victim of a lewd MMS video. She navigates life between being a student and a high-priced prostitute in a brothel. Despite facing criticism for her dialogue delivery, her bold portrayal showcased her commendable courage.