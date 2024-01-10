Hrithik Roshan's birthday: Films featuring him as an action hero

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 am Jan 10, 202402:10 am

Looking back at Hrithik Roshan's best action movies on his birthday

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan turned 50 years old on Wednesday. Whether it's acting or his swanky dance moves, Roshan is loved by the audience. His upcoming movie Fighter is set for a release on January 25 and will feature some sleek action. Ahead of its release, and on the occasion of his birthday, here are titles that celebrate Roshan as an action hero.

'Vikram Vedha'

The director duo Pushkar-Gayathri released their Hindi debut titled Vikram Vedha, in 2022. A Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film, the original film was also directed by the husband-wife duo. While the Tamil film featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the Hindi title starred Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. A neo-noir action thriller, it marked the second collaboration between Roshan and Khan.

'War'

With Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the leading roles, War is one of the films of Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe. Released in the year 2019, War is a Siddharth Anand directorial with action sequences choreographed by Hollywood's Andy R Armstrong and South Korea's SeaYoung. It's getting a sequel and will also reportedly feature Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as Pathaan and Tiger.

'Agneepath'

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Agneepath is a Hindi remake of the 1990 film of the same title directed by Mukul S Anand and written by H Banerjee, Santosh Saroj, and Kader Khan. While the original featured Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan and Danny Denzongpa as the antagonist Kancha Cheena, Roshan and Sanjay Dutt were cast in the respective roles.

'Mission Kashmir'

Starring Roshan, Preity Zinta, Dutt, and Jackie Shroff, the 2000 film is directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Revolving around terrorism and the tragic suffering of children due to wars, it follows the story of a young child who gets adopted by a police officer. Upon finding out about his parents' death, he turns into a terrorist, and goes against his adoptive father.

