Venus Williams's new Barbie to join 'Inspiring Women' lineup
What's the story
Tennis legend Venus Williams is set to be immortalized in plastic with a new Barbie doll, part of Mattel's Inspiring Women series. The doll, priced at $38, will recreate Williams's iconic look from her historic 2007 Wimbledon victory. This win was not just another Grand Slam title for Williams; it was a landmark moment, as she became the first woman to earn equal prize money at a major tournament.
Doll details
Williams Barbie will wear a white tennis dress
The Williams Barbie will wear a white tennis dress, similar to the one she wore during her 2007 Wimbledon victory. The doll will also come with a green gem necklace, wristband, tennis racket, and ball. It will be available on Mattel Shop starting Friday. Krista Berger, SVP of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel, said in a press release that they are proud to welcome Williams into their Inspiring Women series.
Personal meaning
Williams was part of special Barbie collection in 2024
Williams expressed her gratitude for this honor, saying in a statement, "Being honored as a Barbie Inspiring Woman is incredibly special." "I hope this doll encourages young people to dream big, know their worth, and pursue their goals with confidence and heart." In May 2024, Williams was also part of a special Barbie collection that celebrated the brand's 65th anniversary by honoring nine trailblazing female athletes from around the world.