Venus Williams's new Barbie to join 'Inspiring Women' lineup

Doll details

Williams Barbie will wear a white tennis dress

The Williams Barbie will wear a white tennis dress, similar to the one she wore during her 2007 Wimbledon victory. The doll will also come with a green gem necklace, wristband, tennis racket, and ball. It will be available on Mattel Shop starting Friday. Krista Berger, SVP of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel, said in a press release that they are proud to welcome Williams into their Inspiring Women series.