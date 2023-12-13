Happy birthday, Meghna Gulzar: IMDb-rated best movies of the filmmaker

Meghna Gulzar's best directorials, IMDb-rated

Known for her compelling storytelling and nuanced narratives, filmmaker and writer Meghna Gulzar has risen to prominence with her patriotic movies like Raazi and Sam Bahadur. The daughter of the legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar and actor Rakhee, her work reflects a commitment to storytelling excellence. On the occasion of her 50th birthday, let's celebrate Gulzar's cinematic brilliance with these Bollywood movies.

'Sam Bahadur' (8.3/10)

Gulzar's latest biographical drama film Sam Bahadur chronicles the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. With Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, the film offers a poignant portrayal of Manekshaw's military career, leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, and his enduring impact on India's history.

'Talvar' (8.1/10)

The gripping thriller drama film Talvar is based on the controversial 2008 Aarushi Talwar murder case. Starring Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma, the movie delves into the intricacies of the investigation, courtroom drama, and media scrutiny surrounding the case. Through a compelling narrative, the film offers a thought-provoking exploration of the criminal justice system and the complexities of truth and justice.

'Raazi' (7.7/10)

The gripping spy thriller film Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, it follows the story of a young Indian woman, Sehmat, who marries a Pakistani military officer to serve as an undercover spy. The film is a suspenseful tale of patriotism, sacrifice, and espionage.

'Filhaal…' (5.7/10)

Filhaal... is an emotional drama film starring Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Sanjay Suri, and Palash Sen in leading roles. It explores the complexities of friendship, love, and sacrifice. The narrative unfolds as two childhood friends navigate life's challenges, making choices that shape their destinies. It delves into the intricacies of relationships and the enduring bonds that tie us together.

'Chhapaak' (5.4/10)

Inspired by the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the biographical drama film Chhapaak sheds light on the indomitable human spirit. It addresses the aftermath of the attack, legal battles, and the resilience of the survivor. Starring Deepika Padukone in the lead, the film is a powerful exploration of courage, resilience, and the fight for justice.