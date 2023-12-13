'Maestro': Bradley Cooper starrer's India release date out

By Aikantik Bag 11:25 am Dec 13, 202311:25 am

'Maestro' premieres on Netflix on December 20

Bradley Cooper is undoubtedly one of the most adept actors in Hollywood. Ever since the success of A Star is Born, Cooper established himself as a director and fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Maestro. The Leonard Bernstein biopic is both directed and headlined by Cooper. Indian fans, if you are waiting for release details, we have got you covered!

Critical appreciation, cast, and crew of the film

After a phenomenal response at the Venice Film Festival, the movie premiered in the US. The movie received rave reviews from critics. The musical drama is set to directly premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on December 20. The cast includes Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, and Maya Hawke, among others. The project is bankrolled by Cooper, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg, among others.

