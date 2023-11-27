'Cheers' to 'Why Women Kill': Best shows on Paramount Plus

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Cheers' to 'Why Women Kill': Best shows on Paramount Plus

By Namrata Ganguly 09:10 pm Nov 27, 202309:10 pm

Shows on Paramount Plus you shouldn't miss

There is no end to content when it comes to OTT with so many streamers available only a click away. Embark on an exciting journey into the boundless realms of entertainment with Paramount Plus which promises an unparalleled binge-watching experience. Boasting a diverse array of content, from timeless classics to exclusive originals, Paramount Plus is a treasure trove for every avid viewer.

2/6

'Cheers' (1982-1993)

The classic American sitcom Cheers is set in a Boston bar run by ex-ballplayer Sam Malone (Ted Danson). The show thrives on the camaraderie of its eclectic regular local patrons and staff who drink their daily worries away at the bar. With witty banter, humor, and heart, it became a beloved TV staple, offering a timeless celebration of friendship and community.

3/6

'The Good Fight' (2017-2022)

The legal drama show The Good Fight is a spin-off of the iconic show The Good Wife. Christine Baranski stars as Diane Lockhart, an esteemed attorney navigating a turbulent legal landscape in Chicago. Faced with political and social upheavals, sharp writing, and timely themes, the show explores complex legal cases, ethical dilemmas, and the personal lives of its characters.

4/6

'Why Women Kill' (2019-2021)

Created by Marc Cherry, Why Women Kill is a dark comedy anthology series. Spanning different eras, the show explores the lives of women who, across decades, grapple with infidelity and betrayal within their marriages. Through murder mysteries and intricate storytelling, the series delves into the complex reasons behind each woman's descent into crime, weaving together a captivating narrative of love, deception, and revenge.

5/6

'Evil' (2019- )

Evil is a psychological mystery thriller that follows forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter), and skeptical contractor Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi). Together, they investigate supernatural phenomena, demonic possessions, and inexplicable mysteries to determine if there's a logical explanation or if something truly otherworldly is at play. Blending suspense, horror, and thought-provoking themes, it challenges perceptions of good and evil.

6/6

'1883' (2021-2022)

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is a riveting western drama that serves as a prequel to the popular series Yellowstone. Set in the late 19th century, the show follows the Dutton family as they embark on a treacherous journey to Montana, facing myriad challenges and adversities. It features a stellar cast led by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.