'Twilight' director Catherine Hardwicke's best movies

By Namrata Ganguly 08:00 pm Nov 27, 202308:00 pm

Hollywood filmmaker Catherine Hardwick's best movies to watch

Catherine Hardwicke, revered filmmaker and screenwriter, cut her teeth in Hollywood as a production designer in the 90s. Hardwicke took the director's chair with the 2003 film Thirteen and cemented herself as an "auteur of teen angst," as the Oscar website says, with her second film Lords of Dogtown and finally got global recognition with Twilight. Check out her best movies below.

'Thirteen' (2003)

The gritty and intense coming-of-age drama Thirteen delves into the tumultuous life of Tracy, a once-innocent teenager seduced by the allure of rebellion. The film explores themes of peer pressure, self-destructive behavior, and the complex dynamics of adolescent friendships. With raw performances from Evan Rachel Wood and Nikki Reed, it offers a harrowing glimpse into the dark side of teenage experimentation.

'Lords of Dogtown' (2005)

Lords of Dogtown is a vibrant and exhilarating skateboarding drama that follows the rise of the Z-Boys, a group of teenage skateboarders in 1970s Venice, California. The biographical drama captures the essence of youth rebellion, friendship, and the birth of modern skate culture. With a dynamic soundtrack and energetic performances, it pays homage to the pioneers who revolutionized the sport.

'The Nativity Story' (2006)

Hardwicke's The Nativity Story beautifully retells the biblical narrative of Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem and the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ. The film offers a poignant and visually stunning portrayal of the humble origins of Christianity. Keisha Castle-Hughes as Mary and Oscar Isaac as Joseph deliver powerful performances, bringing an intimate and emotional resonance to this timeless tale.

'Twilight' (2008)

The popular fantasy film Twilight introduced the audiences to the supernatural romance between Bella Swan, a human portrayed by Kristen Stewart, and Edward Cullen, a vampire played by Robert Pattinson. Set in the misty town of Forks, Washington, the film navigates the complexities of mortal and immortal love as the two navigate the challenges of Swan's entry into the world of vampires.

'Miss Bala' (2019)

Hardwicke's gripping action thriller film Miss Bala is about survival, empowerment, and the blurred lines between justice and morality. It follows Gloria, portrayed by Gina Rodriguez, as she becomes embroiled in a dangerous world of crime and corruption after witnessing a drug cartel murder. Forced into the midst of the conflict, Gloria must navigate a perilous path to survive, uncovering her inner strength.