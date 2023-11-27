Official! Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty are now married

By Aikantik Bag 07:17 pm Nov 27, 202307:17 pm

Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty got married in an intimate ceremony

Finally! It's official. Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. Reports were rife regarding their marriage and now Chatterjee has taken to social media and shared some photographs from the marriage registration ceremony. Chatterjee was often regarded as the most eligible bachelor in the Bengali cinema industry. Fans are showering love on the couple.

Chatterjee's heartfelt gesture for Chakraborty

While sharing the photographs, the Kahaani actor penned a heartfelt note that read, "Let us go then, you and I. When the evening is spread out against the sky..." Reportedly, the duo was dating for over two years but they never went on record to confirm their relationship. Wishing the couple, a lifetime full of happiness and togetherness!

