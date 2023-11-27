'Gilmore Girls' to 'Fleabag': Top shows directed by women

'Gilmore Girls' to 'Fleabag': Top shows directed by women

By Namrata Ganguly 07:00 pm Nov 27, 2023

Best shows directed by women you can't miss

With the rise of ever-evolving content, a wave of talented and visionary women directors has come to the forefront, reshaping the storytelling landscape with their unique perspectives and creative prowess. From thought-provoking dramas on mother-daughter relationships to portraying women's issues and struggles through a comedic lens, these directors have crafted some of the most compelling narratives on the small screen.

'Maid' (2021)

Created by Molly Smith Metzler, Maid follows Alex, a determined single mother fleeing an abusive relationship, as she struggles to secure a better life for herself and her daughter. Based on the memoir by Stephanie Land, the powerful drama series explores themes of resilience, motherhood, and the challenges of escaping domestic violence and sheds light on the strength found in the face of adversity.

'I May Destroy You' (2020)

I May Destroy You, created by and starring Michaela Coel, is an exploration of consent, trauma, and identity in the modern-day dating world. Following Arabella, a writer piecing together the events of a night out, the show delves into the complexities of sexual assault and its aftermath. Coel's sharp writing and compelling performance make it a boundary-pushing series that challenges societal norms and perceptions.

'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

Fleabag, created and brilliantly portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is a dark comedy gem that offers an intimate glimpse into the chaotic life of its witty, complex protagonist. Navigating through love, grief, and her unconventional family, Waller-Bridge's character breaks the fourth wall, creating an engaging and raw narrative. It has earned acclaim for its sharp writing, stellar performances, and unapologetic exploration of modern womanhood.

'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

Gilmore Girls is a heartwarming and fast-paced dramedy that follows the close-knit relationship between Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter, Rory. Set in the charming town of Stars Hollow, the show masterfully combines witty dialogue, familial bonds, and quirky characters. Amy Sherman-Palladino's series weaves a narrative that explores love, friendship, and the ups and downs of life in a small, tight-knit community.