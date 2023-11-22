Why is Matt Rife receiving flak on social media

Matt Rife's first-ever Netflix comedy special 'Natural Selection' premiered this month

Comedian Matt Rife is under fire for one of his jokes that didn't land well with the audience. In his first Netflix special, Rife went on to crack a joke over domestic violence that has irked a section of people on social media with many criticizing the comic. From his joke to his apology and the show, here's everything you need to know.

What's the joke that's been termed 'distasteful' by many?

In his show, Rife recalls one of his visits to a Baltimore restaurant that he visited with a friend. There, a woman with a black eye was on serving duty. Upon seeing her they wondered why she wasn't put solely on kitchen duty. To this, he joked: "Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn't have that black eye."

Rife was criticized heavily online

What happened next was a score of netizens coming forward to slam the comedian over his joke. Even though Rife told the crowd in the show that he was just "testing the waters," it didn't go well with the online audience. One of the users wrote: "I rather hear nails on a chalkboard than hear Matt Rife trying to appeal to men."

Unbothered by the controversy, Rife issued a mock apology

The comedian seemed unbothered by the controversy that erupted over the joke. In a mock apology he issued on his Instagram on Monday, he shared a link that redirected users to a health website that helps consumers buy special needs helmets. "If you've ever been offended by a joke I've told, here's a link to my official apology," he wrote while sharing the link.

All about 'Natural Selection'

Titled Natural Selection, it's the first comedy special of his with Netflix. It premiered on the giant streamer on November 15. It is his first show after he became an internet sensation with his viral TikTok videos that were posted on his various social media profiles. Talking to Variety, Rife mentioned how he wanted his comedy special to attract both men and women.