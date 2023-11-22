Shah Khan Rukh explains 'Dunki's meaning on X/Twitter

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Shah Khan Rukh explains 'Dunki's meaning on X/Twitter

By Tanvi Gupta 06:32 pm Nov 22, 202306:32 pm

'Dunki' is slated to hit theaters on December 21

Shah Rukh Khan enthusiasts are likely grooving to the beats of Dunki's first song, Lutt Putt Gaya, dropped on Wednesday. Adding to their excitement, he hosted a beloved #AskSRK session. During this lively interaction, a fan probed about the film's title, eliciting SRK's trademark witty response. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is generating significant anticipation and is set to grace theaters on December 21.

2/6

'Funky, Hunky, Monkey'

When asked about the meaning behind the Dunki title, SRK on X/Twitter explained that it's a term describing an illegal journey across borders, pronounced like "Funky," "Hunky," or, as he playfully added, "Monkey!!!" In response to another fan's query about describing Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in one word each, Khan replied, "Pathaan: Dhuandhaar (smoky), Jawan: Khabardaar (beware), Dunki: Pyaar sirf Pyaar (only love)."

3/6

Take a look at Khan's hilarious response here

4/6

Romantic song by Arijit Singh is coming? Khan hinted so

Next, Khan was asked to define the Dunki family in one word—including Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. Khan responded with one-word descriptions: "Manu (Pannu): Love, Raju (Hirani): Bossman, Boman: Hope, [Vicky]: Friend." Responding to yet another fan's inquiry about a romantic song by Arijit Singh, Khan humorously assured, "Aayega aayega abhi Lutt Putt raho (Romance will come, for now, enjoy Lutt Putt.)"

5/6

When Khan addressed speculations about who answers fans' questions

While Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions delight fans, a lingering question persists: who answers fans' questions? In a recent meet-and-greet session on his birthday, Khan confirmed that he personally responds to questions and tweets, dispelling the belief that his team manages the interactions. While he seeks assistance for work-related posts, personal messages on social media are exclusively crafted by the Bollywood superstar himself.

6/6

Khan topped IMDb's list of most popular Indian stars recently

Following the consecutive triumphs of Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Atlee's Jawan, Khan has claimed the top spot on IMDb's 2023 list of the most popular Indian stars of 2023. The list, typically dominated by female stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Wamiqa Gabbi, reflected Khan's enduring popularity and the success of his recent projects, reaffirming his status as a Bollywood powerhouse.