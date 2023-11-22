'Dunki' Drop 2: SRK 'Lutt Putt Gaya' in Taapsee's love

By Aikantik Bag 02:26 pm Nov 22, 202302:26 pm

'Dunki' releases on December 22

Shah Rukh Khan has been the "King of Romance" for decades now. With his phenomenal comeback in 2023, the Badshah of Bollywood has transformed into a bonafide emperor. Khan is now gearing up for his upcoming satirical drama Dunki slated for a December 22 release. After the first teaser, the makers have now unveiled Dunki Drop 2, the song titled Lutt Putt Gaya.

Khan-Arijit Singh duo hits the bullseye yet again

The track is crooned by the effervescent Arijit Singh and it is a celebration of love. Khan's ever-expressing self and Singh's exuberant voice have worked like a charm, yet again. The music is helmed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, among others.

