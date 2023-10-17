'Koffee with Karan' S08 bringing back Deol brothers? Find out

By Tanvi Gupta

'Koffee with Karan' S08 to premiere on October 26

The hit celebrity talk show, Koffee with Karan, is making a comeback for its eighth season on October 26, and the buzz is off the charts. The host, filmmaker Karan Johar, has got fans on the edge of their seats with his promise of "unique pairings" this time. Now, a recent report revealed that the Deol brothers—Sunny and Bobby—are set to grace the iconic couch after a whopping 18 years.

'KwK' S08 theme to revolve around family: Report

Per reports, the theme for KwK S08 will be family members. This means that all the guest pairings will be related in some way. The season is expected to kick off with an episode featuring celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Other notable pairings include Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. The show's team is also in talks with Shah Rukh Khan for a potential appearance, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

'Sunny-Bobby have already shot the episode'

According to a source cited by India Today, the Deol brothers have already shot their episode. The source mentioned, "The two brothers were a total riot with them discussing everything from their bond to box office and family." This marks the second time they will grace the iconic couch together, with their first appearance dating all the way back to the show's debut season in 2005.

Relationships to tiffs: Revisiting Deol brothers's 2005 appearance

Back in 2005, the Deol brothers brought a breath of fresh air to the show, candidly spilling the beans on various aspects of their lives. Johar discussed Sunny's wild childhood antics and Bobby's past tiffs with Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Sunny also didn't shy away from talking about a tough financial period he went through. Fast forward to today, and it's bound to be even more interesting, given the 180-degree transformation they've experienced in their lives.

Meanwhile, here's quick look at Sunny, Bobby Deol's current projects

Sunny is riding high on the success of Gadar 2. On October 2, Aamir Khan announced a collaboration with Deol on his upcoming production, Lahore: 1947 under director Rajkumar Santoshi. This aside, Sunny has got Baap in his bag, starring heavyweights like Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Mithun Chakraborty. On the other hand, Bobby is gearing up for his next big project—Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor—slated for a December 1 release.