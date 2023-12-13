Life lessons that Captain Holt aka André Braugher taught us

André Braugher played Captain Ray Holt's character in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor André Braugher, who played Captain Raymond Holt, breathed his last on Monday at the age of 61. The news of his sudden passing away due to a brief illness has shocked his fans across the globe. One of the most loved characters on the show, we bring you life lessons that Braugher taught us as Captain Holt.

Holt's realistic message of hope

In the third season, the whole precinct is demotivated because of the Vulture, and there's a funeral service to attend. That's when Holt jumps in to address the gathering with his "message of hope." "Everything is garbage. You find something you care about, it's taken from you - your colleague, your dream job, your mango yogurt. Never love anything, that's the lesson," he says.

Letting go of your feelings, even if you aren't ready

Captain Holt and Amy Santiago had a special bond. They taught us to discuss our feelings to feel lighter. When Santiago returned after a long break, she was the only one to guess Holt was off. When she confronted him, Holt told her about his separation, saying how nice it felt to let go of his feelings, even when he wasn't ready for it.

Don't let others' hate define you

While most of us get bogged down by what others think about us, Holt was a prime example of how you should not let anyone else define you or your fate. In a police department that was highly racist and homophobic, Holt as an African-American homosexual cop held his head high and performed his duty to the best of his abilities.

How to gauge someone's character in 70 seconds

Not a life lesson but a Holt-Santiago moment gave us an important tip. Holt once handed out a few tips to Santiago about how to gauge someone's character in 70 seconds. He begins it with grammar and goes on to add posture, scent, attire, level of perspiration, etc. If that wasn't enough, he lists out the only "two acceptable sleep positions" as well.