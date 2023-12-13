'The Crown': Did Queen ever accept Camilla in real life

1/8

Entertainment 3 min read

'The Crown': Did Queen ever accept Camilla in real life

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee 10:54 am Dec 13, 202310:54 am

The finale season of 'The Crown' will be dropped on Netflix on December 14

The second part of The Crown's sixth season is going to premiere on Thursday on Netflix. The first volume of the final season focused largely on Princess Diana's death. The second installment is expected to show the life of Camilla Parker Bowles and her equation with Queen Elizabeth II. Ahead of its premiere, let's find out if the queen accepted Camilla or not.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

The Crown is a fictional adaptation of the lives of the royal family of the United Kingdom. Ever since the show first dropped in 2016, followed by its next five seasons released between 2017 to 2023, it has been a hit. The last season, The Crown S06- Part Two is all set to premiere this week, a month after its first part was dropped.

3/8

Final part will showcase the queen accepting Camilla

Ahead of its premiere, the makers have left no stone unturned in creating a buzz for the series. They have been dropping hints about what to expect from the show. And among the many things, Netflix hinted about the queen accepting Camilla in the royal family. It shared an image of the invitation card for the "service and dedication following their marriage."

4/8

Here's the hint that Netflix dropped for its viewers

5/8

Who is Camilla?

But before we jump on to Camilla's acceptance by the queen and her relations with the royals, let's bring you some information on who Camilla is. For the unversed, Camilla is the wife of Prince of Wales, Charles III (now King Charles III). Upon her marriage to Charles III, she became the Duchess of Cornwall and is now the Queen of the UK.

6/8

Camilla and Charles had a decades-long love story

Reports suggest Charles and Camilla fell in love with each other in 1971. But Camilla wasn't "aristocratic enough" to marry the future king of England. Hence, both married other people—Camilla wed Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and Charles wed Lady Diana in 1981—however, love remained. Charles, in a shocking 1994 interview, admitted to being unfaithful in marriage, following which he got divorced in 1996.

7/8

The queen gave her blessings to Camilla last year

Camilla had gotten divorced a year prior, in 1995. The pair started appearing in public together soon after this but waited for many years before finally getting married in 2005. While the private relations are not known, Elizabeth publicly addressed her daughter-in-law's role in future monarchy only in 2022. In a letter, she requested Camilla be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king.

8/8

Olivia Williams will return as Queen Camilla

The Counterpart actor Olivia Williams is seen in Queen Camilla's role. The actor was cast for the series in the fifth season when she was introduced in the series. Later, Williams went on to reprise her role in the final season. Williams was also nominated for the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Crown.