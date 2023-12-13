Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' is firm and stable

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' is firm and stable

By Aikantik Bag 10:06 am Dec 13, 202310:06 am

'Hi Nanna' box office collection

Hi Nanna is the Telugu film industry's newest offering and the heartfelt drama has been receiving love from viewers. The pan-India film is holding the fort strong on weekdays and shifting gears on weekends. Natural Star Nani has a dedicated fan base and this film is just another feather on his cap. The makers will aim to maximize collection until Salaar's release.

2/3

Inching closer to the Rs. 30 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shouryuv directorial earned Rs. 2.25 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 29.15 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews from critics and the emotional drama revolves around a father-daughter duo. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna, Nassar, Jayaram, Angad Bedi, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Shruti Haasan, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post