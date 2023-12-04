Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' mints Rs. 25cr in India

Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' mints Rs. 25cr in India

By Aikantik Bag 09:34 am Dec 04, 202309:34 am

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and with the recently released film Sam Bahadur, he has proved his mettle yet again. The Sam Manekshaw biopic started slow but has shifted gears over the weekend. While being pitted against Animal, it has gained gradual momentum and has surpassed the Rs. 25 crore mark in India.

Aiming to hold the momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 10.3 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 25.5 crore in India. The film received positive reviews from critics and Kaushal's performance has been lauded by both critics and viewers. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.

