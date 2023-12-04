Box office collection: 'Animal' surpasses Rs. 300cr globally

By Aikantik Bag 09:30 am Dec 04, 202309:30 am

'Animal' box office collection

For the last few years, there has been chatter in Bollywood that there will never be a superstar from the current generation. But now, with Animal's massive box office rampage, a new superstar is born—Ranbir Kapoor! The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has been dominating the theaters and has surpassed Rs. 300 crore mark globally within the first weekend!

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 72.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 202.57 crore in India. The film has been in the beast mode even after negative reviews from critics. The pan-India film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. It is pitted against Sam Bahadur at the box office.

