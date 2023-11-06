Birthday special: Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor shower love on Raha

Birthday special: Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor shower love on Raha

By Aikantik Bag 02:00 pm Nov 06, 202302:00 pm

Raha Kapoor has turned one

Time flies fast and now Raha Kapoor, daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is one year old. Grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan shared their love and blessings on social media. Neetu posted a heartfelt wish on Instagram, saying, "...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st Birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back..." She added heart balloon stickers for a loving touch.

Kapoor revealed Raha's birthday plans

Razdan, on the other hand, wrote, "Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year! Happy Birthday darling Raha. Happy Birthday to You (sic)." Earlier, Kapoor discussed Raha's first birthday plans during a Zoom interaction with fans. He mentioned a cozy celebration at home with close family members and cousins will make the day extra special.

