'The Archies': Meet the characters of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film

'The Archies': Meet the characters of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film

By Namrata Ganguly 09:00 am Dec 04, 2023

Meet Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' gang

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has reimagined the classic Archie Comics in Riverdale, India in her upcoming Netflix film The Archies. The coming-of-age musical film follows the Archies gang—Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton—in an Anglo-Indian hill station setting in 1964. Set to release on Thursday, it explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion. Let's see who's playing who.

Archie Andrews

Andrews, the perennially red-haired, freckle-faced teenager from Riverdale, epitomizes the charming chaos of high school life in Archie Comics. Juggling relationships with Betty and Veronica, his love for music, and his signature clumsiness, Archie embodies the timeless struggle of adolescence. He is the guitarist and lead singer of his band The Archies. Agastya Nanda will be playing the role in Akhtar's film.

Veronica Lodge

Lodge is the sophisticated brunette heiress of Lodge Industries who adds a touch of glamor to Riverdale. Known for her affluent lifestyle and fashionable taste, Veronica exudes confidence and a flair for drama and the entire Riverdale High crushes on her. "She loves her friends dearly and is the closest to Betty," per Netflix's description. Suhana Khan will be seen playing Lodge.

Betty Cooper

Cooper is the quintessential girl-next-door in Riverdale who embodies kindness, intelligence, and unwavering loyalty. With her iconic ponytail and wholesome demeanor, Cooper often finds herself entangled in a love triangle with Andrews and Lodge. "Betty is the kind of person who is friends with everyone," describes Netflix. Khushi Kapoor portrays the innocent, optimistic, and resilient Cooper in the upcoming film.

Jughead Jones

Jones is the crown-wearing, laid-back best friend of Andrews who marches to the beat of his own drum. Renowned for his insatiable appetite and disinterest in typical teenage drama and relationships, Jones is a unique character with a love for food, a sharp wit, and a profound connection to his hat. The immensely talented Mihir Ahuja will portray Jones in this.

Reggie Mantle, Dilton Doiley, and Ethel Muggs

Mantle is the "wisecracking jokester" who is self-absorbed, quick-witted, and secretly sensitive. Portrayed by Vedang Raina, he is good-looking and has a secret crush on Lodge. Doiley is Riverdale's "smartest and most fashionable teenager" who is constantly schooling the gang with his intelligence. Yuvraj Menda will play Doiley. Muggs, played by Dot, is Riverdale's most up-and-coming hairstylist who is eccentric, underrated, and ambitious.