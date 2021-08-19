Zoya Akhtar-directorial to mark debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 03:34 pm

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor to mark their Bollywood debut on Netflix

Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan) and Khushi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor's daughter) are finally set to make their debut soon. According to reports, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is launching the two in her upcoming directorial, which will be a Netflix Original. If this news holds ground, it comes as a surprise, as everyone believed Karan Johar would launch both of them.

Details

Will it be a Bollywood movie version of 'Riverdale' series?

The Twitter handle of LetsOTT GLOBAL shared the news and wrote, "#SuhanaKhan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter) and #KhushiKapoor (Boney Kapoor's daughter) to debut in a Netflix original film based on Archie Comics to be directed by Zoya Akhtar." Netflix already has a teenage drama series, Riverdale, based on this American comic book's fictional characters — Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge.

Role

Khan to play one of the central characters

The Gully Boy director is apparently looking for young actors who will play a bunch of teenagers (comic book characters). "While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of showbiz," Vogue reported.

Information

Final paperwork will be done after SRK's approval?

The report further claimed that Khan hasn't yet signed the dotted lines, as she's waiting for her father SRK's approval. "It's in the nascent stage at the moment, and the final paperwork will be done once Suhana and her father Shah Rukh Khan okay the bound script for launch." It'd be interesting to see Khan and Kapoor as Betty and Veronica in a film.

Third Star Kid

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim might appear as Archie

As these reports were doing the rounds on social media, netizens restarted the nepotism debate. While many criticized how star kids get projects without trying much, others were excited about the cast and believed that Akhtar would make Khan-Kapoor's debut "perfect." Meanwhile, a Bollywood Hungama report stated that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim might also be starring in this Netflix project.