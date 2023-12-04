Box office collection: 'Animal' mints Rs. 356cr globally

Box office collection: 'Animal' mints Rs. 356cr globally

Ranbir Kapoor has hit the bullseye with his gandassi (axe)! The actor is back at the box office and his recently released actioner Animal is on a money minting spree. After beating Pathaan's opening day collection, the movie has shifted gears rapidly and has amassed a huge chunk globally. Amid negative reviews from critics, the film continues to stand tall on the commercial front.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has delivered 3 back-to-back blockbusters now

As per the makers, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 356 crore globally in its first weekend. The movie is set to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 and for Reddy Vanga, it will be a hat trick of blockbusters. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The film is pitted against Sam Bahadur.

