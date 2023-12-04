Revisiting times when celebrities were trolled for sexual orientations

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Revisiting times when celebrities were trolled for sexual orientations

By Isha Sharma 12:25 pm Dec 04, 202312:25 pm

These celebrities were trolled for their sexualities

In a November interview with Variety, singer Billie Eilish came out as bisexual. She said, "I love [women] so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real." However, homophobia reared its ugly head in this interview's aftermath, and the singer has lost over a lakh Instagram﻿ followers since! Here are some similar instances.

2/6

Read the trolling she has received

A comment on X read, "She's 'bisexual' but only dates men like 90% of girls her age, literally no one cares," while a user on Instagram called her a "weirdo." Another X user commented, "Fun fact: 60% of 'bi' women have only been with men. Men provide sexual pleasure, everyone needs a man." "She should stop pretending she's queer," opined someone else.

3/6

Noah Schnapp

When Stranger Things﻿ actor Noah Schnapp came out as gay in January, he, too had to undergo unwarranted critique. While some people accused him of "queerbaiting" and "coming out only so that [he] can get some attention," others said that they "could not care less." "[It's crazy] that that gay white boy Noah Schnapp is still in ST," read an X comment.

4/6

Bella Ramsey

In January, Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey came out as non-binary and said that their gender "has always been very fluid." Not only were they attacked for "yearning attention," their show The Last of Us was also on the radar for a homosexual subplot. Ramsey responded, "If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, that's on you."

5/6

Ali Sethi

"I'm one of the only out queer people in the public eye, so I feel a responsibility to be visible. I want people to know that we exist, and we're just like them," reportedly said singer Ali Sethi in an interview. Earlier this year, he became the target of ceaseless homophobia when rumors of his marriage with artist Salman Toor did rounds on X.

6/6

An example of homophobia in the name of religion