Box office buzz: 'Animal' sells 1,51,000 tickets across national chains

By Aikantik Bag 11:34 am Nov 28, 202311:34 am

'Animal' releases in theaters on Friday

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up for his return on celluloid with Animal and the advance ticket sales are proving that the gangster drama is set for some great box office madness globally. The makers have been extensively promoting the film and the songs and trailer have received great responses from viewers. The Ranbir Kapoor-headlined film premieres on Friday.

Aiming for a monstrous opening on Friday

As per Himesh Mankad, the film has sold 1,50,000 tickets across the national chains, PVR INOX and Cinepolis as of 11:00am on Tuesday. Considering a non-holiday release with an 'A' rating, the buzz is quite high. It will appeal to the mass belts hence, it will rake in huge from the single screens. The pan-India project is pitted against Sam Bahadur.

