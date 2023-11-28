'Saltburn': Where, when to watch it in India

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Saltburn': Where, when to watch it in India

By Namrata Ganguly 11:31 am Nov 28, 202311:31 am

Hollywood film 'Saltburn' release in India details

Saltburn, the new Hollywood film, has been making a lot of noise ever since its trailer was dropped and has been the talk of the town ever since the film was released in America. So, let's check out what is the movie about and in case you are wondering when, where, and how to watch it in India, check out the details below.

2/5

About the film 'Saltburn'

One of the most in-buzz projects of the year is directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (known for Promising Young Woman). The psychological drama thriller narrates the story of Oliver Quick, a newcomer at Oxford University who becomes friends with Felix Catton, a wealthy, popular, and eccentric man, and receives an invitation to his expansive country home named Saltburn.

3/5

What is 'Saltburn's release date in India?

The film had its world premiere at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31 followed by a screening at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 4. Following this, Saltburn was released in the United Kingdom on November 17 and on November 24 in the US theatrically. The film is set to have a global big-screen release on Friday.

4/5

Where to stream 'Saltburn'?

There is currently no update on the film's digital premiere. Distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, the film is supposed to be released on Amazon Prime Video within 45 days of its theatrical release. So, it will be right on time for the holiday season or early 2024. The international release of the film is being handled by Warner Bros.

5/5

Cast & characters in 'Saltburn'

Co-produced by Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, the film stars Barry Keoghan as Quick and Jacob Elodi as Catton. The film also features Rosamund Pike as Elsbeth Catton, Richard E Grant as Sir James Catton, Alison Oliver as Venetia Catton, Archie Madekwe as Farleigh, Carey Mulligan as Pamela, Paul Rhys as Duncan, and Lolly Adefope as Lady Daphne, among others.