Box office collection: 'Khichdi 2' is still struggling for stability

By Aikantik Bag 09:54 am Nov 28, 2023

'Khichdi 2' box office collection

Comedy drama has a niche audience in India and Bollywood has given birth to several cult comedy franchises. Khichdi is one of the celebrated franchises on both the TV and celluloid. The iconic characters have contributed heavily to Indian memedom, too. Their recent film Khichdi 2 received a lukewarm response from viewers and is currently struggling at the box office.

Most likely to exit the theaters soon

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aatish Kapadia directorial earned Rs. 14 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.56 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and viewers too. At this pace, it is likely to exit the theaters soon. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, Kiku Sharda, and Kirti Kulhari, among others.

