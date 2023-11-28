Box office collection: '12th Fail' is rock-solid on Week 5

By Aikantik Bag 10:26 am Nov 28, 202310:26 am

'12th Fail' box office collection

12th Fail is nothing short of magic. The social drama is definitely the breakout film of 2023 and it has been sturdy at the box office. The critically acclaimed film has been shifting the gears perfectly at the box office and is currently inching closer to Rs. 50 crore mark in India. In its fifth week, it is holding the fort with ease.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 47.5 crore in India. The film has braved and maintained its position amid all big releases. The cast includes Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, Sanjay Bishnoi, Harish Khanna, Suraj Naagar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, among others.

