Nov 16, 2023

The festive season is a lucrative window for filmmakers and Tamil cinema is witnessing a clash of two titans—Jigarthanda DoubleX and Japan. The former has an upper hand at the box office owing to its franchise value and positive reviews from critics. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is an ode to the pulpy Tamil cinema of the yesteryears and has become a viewers' favorite.

Inching closer to Rs. 30 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy-drama earned Rs. 1.85 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 28.07 crore in India. The movie is currently seeking stability at the box office. The cast includes Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Naveen Chandra, Sathyan, and Aravind Akash, among others. The project is co-produced by Subbaraj.

