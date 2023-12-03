HBO to make film on disgraced US lawmaker George Santos

By Tanvi Gupta 04:38 pm Dec 03, 202304:38 pm

Who is George Santos? Everything about the 'disgraced congressman'

HBO Films has secured the rights to Mark Chiusano's book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, reported Deadline. This fascinating story follows the rise and fall of the scandalous United States (US) Congressman George Santos, who was expelled from the House of Representatives over alleged ethics violations. Frank Rich—the executive producer behind HBO's Emmy-winning seriesVeep and Succession—will develop the film.

What will the film be about?

The upcoming film will offer a "forensic and darkly comic" exploration of the extraordinary election race for New York's 3rd congressional district that propelled Santos to the Congress. Helmed by Rich and written by Mike Makowsky (known for HBO's Bad Education), the movie will reportedly dive into a seemingly minor local race that evolved into a pivotal struggle for Long Island's soul, shaping the trajectory of a now-disgraced congressman.

What led to downfall of Santos

The news of the HBO film came on the heels of the dramatic end of Santos's career on Friday (local time). Santos (35) was elected to represent New York's 3rd congressional district in 2022. However, his seemingly impressive background soon fell apart amid investigations. It was discovered that he lied about his education, work experience, and even his family history. Santos later admitted to adding "a little bit of fluff" to his resume but insisted he wasn't a criminal.

Criminal charges filed against Santos due to fraudulent actions

Per reports, Santos is now facing multiple criminal charges, including stealing funds meant for animal welfare, as well as skimming card information from ATMs. In May, he even pled guilty to checkbook fraud in a court hearing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via video conference. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) later charged him with 13 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, misappropriating public funds, and lying on federal disclosure forms.

Ethics Committee report resulted in Santos' expulsion from Congress

A bi-partisan Ethics Committee report found that Santos "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy" for his financial profit. The report also detailed his misuse of campaign funds for personal expenses like spa treatments and luxury goods. The committee claimed that Santos's election "has called into question the integrity of the House." Following the report, the House of Representatives voted 311-114 in favor of his expulsion, making him only the sixth lawmaker to be expelled.

Santos's exit was characterized by strong resistance

Santos's expulsion also narrowed the Republican Party majority in the House to a narrow 221-213. Now, New York Governor Kathy Hochul—a Democrat—has 10 days to call a special election for the swing seat. Before leaving Congress, Santos refused to resign, introduced an expulsion resolution against New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman over a misdemeanor, and clashed with Max Miller (accused woman beater) on the House floor. As he exited the Capitol building, his final remark was, "To hell with this place."