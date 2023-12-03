Kriti denies promoting trading platforms on 'KWK,' takes legal action

Dec 03, 2023

Kriti Sanon denies promoting trading platforms on 'Koffee With Karan'

Kriti Sanon recently found herself at the center of a fake news storm, with rumors and articles doing rounds that she endorsed certain trading platforms on the eighth season of the hit talk show Koffee With Karan. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight, stating, "These articles are completely fake and false and have been published with a dishonest and mala fide intent." Here's what happened.

Why does this story matter?

Rumors about Sanon followed an in-depth probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Mahadev app online betting scam case in October. Several celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, comedian Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Hina Khan, were summoned by the ED as part of its investigation. They were reportedly scrutinized for their association with endorsing the betting platform and participating in events organized by the app's promoters and other accused.

Actor takes legal action against false news

Per reports, in her statement, Sanon clarified that she never discussed trading platforms on the popular talk show and labeled the said articles as "defamatory." She revealed that she has taken legal action against these false reports, issuing a legal notice. Sanon further stated, "I request everyone to be cautious against such false, fake and defamatory reports." Notably, she has now removed this Story from her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Sanon is appearing with this actor on 'KWK'

In October, Sanon shared a morning coffee moment on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, "All coffee lovers! You know what I mean." Fans were quick to speculate about her appearance on the show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The actor, who recently won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Mimi, teased her potential presence on the show, leaving fans guessing about her talk show partner. Reports suggest that she will share the couch with Janhvi Kapoor.

Quick look at Sanon's upcoming projects

As for Sanon's career, the actor recently starred in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff, marking their second collaboration since their debut in Heropanti (2014). Looking ahead, her upcoming projects include an untitled futuristic love story with Shahid Kapoor, set to release in February 2024. Additionally, she is set to appear in the highly-anticipated The Crew, a film featuring Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.