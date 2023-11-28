'The Bear' S03: Jeremy Allen White starrer gets production update

'The Bear' S03: Jeremy Allen White starrer gets production update

By Aikantik Bag 01:07 pm Nov 28, 202301:07 pm

'The Bear' S03 starts filming in 2024

The Bear Season 3 is happening. Yes, the hit FX/Hulu series will start production on its highly anticipated third season in late February or early March 2024, according to a report by Deadline. With 13 Emmy nominations under its belt, the show stars the talented Jeremy Allen White as young chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. White, earlier this year, took home the Golden Globe Best Actor Comedy TV Series award for his outstanding performance in The Bear.

White wishes for these actors to return in Season 3

Reportedly, White has not read the scripts for Season 3 yet, but he is excited about the possibility of a star-studded lineup of guest appearances. In a recent interview, he expressed his hope for Olivia Colman's Chef Terry to make a comeback and shared his dream guest stars list, featuring big names like Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy winner John Turturro. White also mentioned his eagerness to see Jamie Lee Curtis return as Momma Donna.

More about White's 'The Iron Claw'

In addition to his role in The Bear, White is set to appear in the upcoming A24 movie The Iron Claw, slated for release on December 22. The film chronicles the tragic story of the wrestling Von Erich family, with White portraying wrestler Kerry Von Erich, also known as "The Texas Tornado." Directed and written by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw boasts a stellar cast, including Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons as members of the real-life wrestling family.