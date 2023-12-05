'Dunki': YRF to distribute SRK starrer in international markets

By Aikantik Bag 02:02 pm Dec 05, 202302:02 pm

'Dunki' releases globally on December 21

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his third 2023 release Dunki and will aim to replicate the humongous success of Pathaan and Jawan. The makers are dropping promo materials one after the other as it is slated to release on December 21. The latest update is that the upcoming satirical drama will be distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally. The production house announced it on social media. The star-studded cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal.

YRF, Red Chillies Entertainment partnership goes back in time

The trailer dropped earlier on Tuesday provided a sneak peek into the captivating world created by Rajkumar Hirani. The story is about friends who embark on an incredible journey to foreign lands, facing obstacles and life-altering experiences along the way. YRF and Khan have shared close ties as the former produced Pathaan and distributed Jawan. Dunki is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment.

