Golden Disc Awards: SEVENTEEN, NewJeans to headline; full lineup inside

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Golden Disc Awards: SEVENTEEN, NewJeans to headline; full lineup inside

By Aikantik Bag 01:15 pm Dec 05, 202301:15 pm

Golden Disc Awards 2024 is set to take place in 2024

Get ready for the 38th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) slated to take place at the Jakarta International Stadium, Indonesia on January 6, 2024. Recently, the star-studded performer lineup was revealed and K-pop stans are going gaga over it! The event will feature Billboard chart-topper NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, up-and-coming sensation ZEROBASEONE, and the electrifying ENHYPEN, among others. The awards ceremony will be hosted by ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and singer-host Sung Si-kyung.

2/3

Major nominations in the award ceremony

Recently, the GDA organizing committee revealed the nominees for major categories when the official website for the annual event went live. Big nominees in the Album Division and Digital Song Division Bonsang categories received special recognition. Nominated tracks include (G)I-DLE's Queencard, aespa's Spicy, AKMU's Love Lee, FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid, IVE's I Am, LE SSERAFIM's Unforgiven featuring Nile Rodgers, NCT Dream's Candy, NewJeans's Ditto, Jungkook's Seven featuring Latto, Jimin's Like Crazy, Jisoo's Flower, and Taeyang's VIBE featuring Jimin.

3/3

Twitter Post