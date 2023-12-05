Ajay Devgn-Tabu to headline 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Ajay Devgn-Tabu to headline 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

By Aikantik Bag Dec 05, 2023

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' release date is out now

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu are teaming up once again for Neeraj Pandey's upcoming romantic drama, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Set to hit theaters on April 26, 2024, this marks Pandey's sixth directorial project. Known for his critically acclaimed films like A Wednesday, Special 26, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, the director shared the release date on Instagram, asking for the audience's love and support.

MM Keeravani to helm the music

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a unique musical love story that unfolds over two decades, from 2002 to 2023. The film's soundtrack is composed by the Academy Award-winning music director MM Keeravani. Filmed primarily in Mumbai, the movie boasts an impressive cast, including Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari. Reportedly, the film will be released in multiple Indian languages. The project is bankrolled by Panorama Studios and Friday Filmworks Production.

