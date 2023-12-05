Is 'TMKOC' going off-air? Asit Kumarr Modi reveals

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:57 pm Dec 05, 202312:57 pm

Dayaben's character in 'TMKOC' has been missing since 2017

Dayaben's absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has led to theories that the Hindi sitcom is going off-air. This has also led to a controversy of sorts, wherein the audience recently trended #BoycottTMKOC on social media. But is the longest-running and one of the most successful Indian sitcoms concluding its run? No, it isn't, assured its maker, Asit Kumarr Modi.

Why does this story matter?

The show debuted in July 2008, and since then has been watched by millions. Over 3,900 episodes have been aired so far. Initially, Shailesh Lodha was the narrator of the show but quit it in 2022. After him, Sachin Shroff joined as the narrator. TMKOC is based on Tarak Mehta's weekly column titled Duniya Ne Undha Chasma in the Gujarati Chitralekha magazine.

Modi issued statement; said show not going anywhere

The producer clarified rumors about the comedy show bidding goodbye. In his statement to an entertainment portal, Modi rejected the speculations and said, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for 15 years. It is one of a kind, which has not witnessed a single leap."

Hunt on for Dayaben's character

Modi told TellyChakkar that Dayaben would return soon. "Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya's character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it's my promise to the audience that Daya will be back."

Why has Dayabeen been missing from 'TMKOC' for six years?

Dayaben's character was essayed by Vakani. However, the character disappeared from the show six years ago. In 2017, Vakani took an indefinite maternity leave from TMKOC, following which the character never returned to the screens. Modi, in August, told ETimes that the auditions for Dayaben's role are underway. "The casting for the character isn't easy," he told the portal.

