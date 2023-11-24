Happy birthday, Celina Jaitley: Interesting facts about 'No Entry' actor

Nov 24, 2023

Celina Jaitley won the Femina Miss India 2001

Celina Jaitley is far from Bollywood now, but her fame continues among the masses even today. She started with local beauty pageants before representing India at the Miss Universe 2001 stage where she finished as the fourth runner-up. As the actor turned 42 years old on Friday, we bring you some interesting facts about her that are lesser known to the public.

She has Afghan roots

Jaitley was born to an Indian father and an Afghan mother. Both her parents, father Colonel VK Jaitley, and her mother Meeta, have served in the Indian Army. While her father was a senior rank officer, according to reports, her mother was a nurse at the army hospital. And therefore, the 42-year-old actor has both Indian and Afghan roots.

She was born in Kabul

Even today there remains confusion over Jaitley's place of birth. According to some reports, Jaitley was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. However, there are other reports that claim the Janasheen actor was born in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul. Further about her family, Jaitley's father belongs to a Punjabi family whereas her mother hails from an Afghan Hindu family.

She studied in over a dozen schools

Being an army kid, Jaitley had to shift her base from one city to another, based on her father's posting. This led her to change multiple schools over the years. As per reports, she studied in over a dozen schools including City Montessori School in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She also studied at the Canossa Convent School in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand.

Jaitley wanted to join the Indian Army

Way before she thought of participating in a beauty pageant and then eventually entering the Hindi film industry, Jaitley aspired to join the Indian Armed Forces as a pilot or a doctor. Given her Army background, it comes as no surprise that she wanted to become a part of the forces. Jaitley's family is now settled in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), near Indore.