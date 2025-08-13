Mounjaro KwikPen launched at ₹14,000: Who is it for?
What's the story
US-based pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly has launched its Mounjaro KwikPen in India, offering a new treatment option for Type 2 diabetes and obesity. This pre-filled, single-use pen is designed for once-weekly administration, making it a more convenient and patient-friendly delivery system. Priced from ₹14,000 onwards, the innovative device offers personalized treatment with six different dose strengths. Mounjaro is a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist that needs to be prescribed and administered under medical supervision.
Product details
Mounjaro available in 6 dose strengths
The launch of Mounjaro KwikPen is a major step forward in type 2 diabetes and obesity management. The pen is available in six dose strengths, starting from ₹14,000 for the 2.5mg dose to ₹27,500 for the higher doses of 12.5mg and 15mg. Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager of Lilly India said that this innovation will help healthcare professionals deliver more personalized and effective treatment plans for their patients.
Usage guidelines
Prescription-only medication
Eli Lilly has stressed that Mounjaro is a prescription-only medication and should be used only under the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional. The company has also warned against its cosmetic use, stressing that it is not approved for weight loss purposes. Patients are advised to consult their healthcare professional to determine if Mounjaro is suitable for their individual needs.
Drug function
About Mounjaro
Mounjaro is the first and only dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist. It is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for treating Type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight, along with one weight-related comorbidity. The drug works by regulating appetite, thereby reducing body weight and fat mass.