Mounjaro KwikPen launched at ₹14,000: Who is it for?

US-based pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly has launched its Mounjaro KwikPen in India, offering a new treatment option for Type 2 diabetes and obesity. This pre-filled, single-use pen is designed for once-weekly administration, making it a more convenient and patient-friendly delivery system. Priced from ₹14,000 onwards, the innovative device offers personalized treatment with six different dose strengths. Mounjaro is a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist that needs to be prescribed and administered under medical supervision.

Product details Mounjaro available in 6 dose strengths The launch of Mounjaro KwikPen is a major step forward in type 2 diabetes and obesity management. The pen is available in six dose strengths, starting from ₹14,000 for the 2.5mg dose to ₹27,500 for the higher doses of 12.5mg and 15mg. Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager of Lilly India said that this innovation will help healthcare professionals deliver more personalized and effective treatment plans for their patients.

Usage guidelines Prescription-only medication Eli Lilly has stressed that Mounjaro is a prescription-only medication and should be used only under the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional. The company has also warned against its cosmetic use, stressing that it is not approved for weight loss purposes. Patients are advised to consult their healthcare professional to determine if Mounjaro is suitable for their individual needs.