HDFC ERGO, PhonePe launch health insurance for ₹12/day
HDFC ERGO General Insurance has joined forces with PhonePe to launch a new health insurance plan that's easy on the wallet.
Aimed at India's "missing middle"—those who aren't covered by most government or private plans—this policy starts at just ₹12 a day for ₹3 lakh coverage.
It's designed especially for 18-30-year-olds, many of whom are buying insurance for the first time.
Health insurance now on PhonePe app
You can now buy and handle your health insurance directly through the PhonePe app, making things quick and hassle-free.
By tapping into PhonePe's huge user base, HDFC ERGO hopes to help more young adults get much-needed coverage and make health insurance more accessible than ever.