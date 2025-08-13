HDFC ERGO, PhonePe launch health insurance for ₹12/day Business Aug 13, 2025

HDFC ERGO General Insurance has joined forces with PhonePe to launch a new health insurance plan that's easy on the wallet.

Aimed at India's "missing middle"—those who aren't covered by most government or private plans—this policy starts at just ₹12 a day for ₹3 lakh coverage.

It's designed especially for 18-30-year-olds, many of whom are buying insurance for the first time.