Zomato changes its parental leave policy: How it affects employees

Eternal, the parent company of food ordering and delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce service Blinkit , has announced a new structure for its 26-week parental leave. The innovative policy can be opted for over three years and even before childbirth. It is inclusive of all parents, birthing, non-birthing, adoptive or through surrogacy, and is irrespective of their gender.

Policy details Policy reflects commitment to support all employees The new parental leave policy was announced by Eternal's Vice President of HR, Niharika Mohanty. She said, "This new policy reflects not just our evolving understanding of modern parenthood, but also our commitment to creating an environment where every individual feels seen, supported and empowered to thrive, both at work and at home." The decision comes after thorough consultations with the company's parent community.

Research findings Leave can be taken over 3 years Eternal's policy change is based on research indicating that childcare needs to go beyond the immediate post-birth period. The company said, "Research shows that about 75% of working parents report feeling torn between career responsibilities and family moments throughout their child's first three years and not just the initial months." This insight has shaped the new flexible leave policy.